(Bloomberg) --

The U.K.’s track-and-trace app, which was supposed to be ready in mid-May to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic, is no longer a priority and could be delayed for months.

Health Minister James Bethell told a parliamentary committee that although a trial of the app had “gone very well indeed,” the government was now focused on human contact-tracing methods.

“There is a danger in being too technological, and relying too much on text and emails, and alienating or freaking out people because you’re sending them quite alarming news through quite casual communication,” he said. “Apps around the world have been challenging. We’re seeking to get something going for the winter, but it isn’t a priority for us at the moment.”

Read more: U.K. Contact-Tracing Virus App Roll-Out Delayed by Bureaucracy

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.