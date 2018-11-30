(Bloomberg) -- Sam Gyimah, Britain’s minister for universities and science, said he’s quitting because he can’t support the Brexit agreement that Prime Minister Theresa May signed last weekend with European Union leaders.

“It is a deal in name only,” he said in a post on his Facebook page. “And we will be relying on the good faith of the EU to deliver the bespoke deal we have been led to expect.”

