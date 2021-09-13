(Bloomberg) -- Valneva SA said the U.K. government is canceling a supply contract for Covid-19 vaccines, a blow to the French drugmaker’s attempt to develop an alternative to existing shots.

The company said Monday it contests allegations by the U.K. government that it’s in breach of its obligations under the agreement.

Valneva’s shot would complement existing vaccines with a different approach. The product, which is up against AstraZeneca Plc’s in clinical tests, is an inactivated vaccine -- an old-school method also used for polio and hepatitis inoculations. Because it targets the whole virus rather than just the spike protein, some scientists expect it could potentially stand up better to variants.

The company said Monday it expects the vaccine could get initial approval later this year.

