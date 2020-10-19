(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government is hopeful of securing a deal to tighten coronavirus restrictions in Greater Manchester, Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said after a weekend stand-off with local leaders.

“The contours of an agreement are there, but every side needs to now come together and reach an amicable conclusion,” he told Sky News on Monday. “Obviously, we will put in place the resources that they need.”

The government has faced resistance from Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and other local leaders over the past week as it seeks to impose stricter regulations, including closing pubs and bars. Burnham is calling for more financial help for employees and businesses affected.

The mayor called for a “fair” financial framework for all regions forced into the most severe “Tier 3” restrictions under the government’s new system, and urged lawmakers in Parliament to intervene.

“Nothing’s changed as far as I’m concerned; it’s not about the size of the check, it’s about protecting low-paid workers, people who are self-employed and supporting businesses, preventing them from collapsing,” Burnham told Sky. “We’ve always said we’ll put people’s health first, and we will do that, but health is about more than controlling the virus. People’s mental health is pretty low.”

Jenrick said he had spent the weekend in discussion with local authorities, while Eddie Lister, a senior adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, spoke with Burnham. Meetings will continue today to seek a resolution, Jenrick said.

The communities secretary said he’s offered council leaders greater control over local tracing operations, the use of the armed forces, and unspecified “financial resources.” He said he’s also in talks with local authorities about tightening rules in South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire.

He declined to rule out imposing restrictions, saying only that the government’s preference is to get the agreement of local leaders.

