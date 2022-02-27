(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government is in talks to effectively take a “golden share” in defense company Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc in exchange for giving a green light for its takeover by private equity firm Advent International Corp., the Telegraph reported.

While a formal golden share in Ultra Electronics was not offered by Advent, a very similar arrangement is being discussed which would allow the U.K. to have oversight of Ultra’s future sales and commercial relationships, the Telegraph said, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

A representative for Advent in the U.K. declined to comment to Bloomberg. Ultra Electronics did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg outside of regular business hours. All parties declined to comment to the Telegraph.

Ultra Electronics, which makes highly sensitive defense equipment for nuclear submarines, agreed last year to a 2.57 billion-pound ($3.45 billion) buyout by Cobham Ltd., a defense company owned by U.S. buyout firm Advent International Corp. In August, the British government ordered a probe into the proposed deal, citing national security concerns.

As of Friday’s close, Ultra Electronics shares were trading at 3,070 pence, with 14% upside to the takeover price of 3,500 pence.

Investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) was reported back to the government on Jan. 17, with a final decision yet to be announced. The current deal-completion deadline of Aug. 5 set by Advent would be at risk in the event of a rare in-depth phase two investigation by the CMA, the Telegraph said.

