The U.K. urged all public bodies to identify contracts they have with Russian and Belarusian companies and to switch suppliers, as Boris Johnson’s government seeks to ramp up pressure on President Vladimir Putin.

“Public money should not fund Putin’s war machine,” Cabinet minister Steve Barclay said in a statement on Monday. “We are asking hospitals, councils and other organizations across the public sector to urgently look at all the ways they can go further to sever their commercial ties to Russia.”

The new guidance also applies to energy contracts, according to the statement. A unit of Russia’s Gazprom PJSC supplies about a fifth of the U.K.’s commercial gas, and is a major provider to the state-run National Health Service.

Barclay has also said there was no argument for new investment in the Russian economy by U.K. firms, according to the statement.

