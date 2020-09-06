(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government is planning new legislation aimed at overriding key parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement in a move that could threaten the progress of trade talks with the European Union, the Financial Times reported, citing three people familiar with the plans.

Sections of the bill -- expected to be published Wednesday -- will explicitly say the government reserves the right to set its own regime in areas including state aid and Northern Ireland customs, directly setting up U.K. law in opposition with obligations under the withdrawal agreement.

A government spokesperson told the newspaper it was “working hard to resolve outstanding issues” with the Northern Ireland protocol and is “considering fall-back options in the event this is not achieved.”

