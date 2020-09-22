(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. markets regulator proposed changes to the way insurers price home and car coverage in a bid to boost competition and save consumers 3.7 billion pounds ($4.7 billion) over 10 years.

The Financial Conduct Authority said it’s concerned these markets are “not working well for consumers,” according to a statement on Tuesday. The overhaul would ensure that when people renew their policies they pay no more than new customers buying coverage for the first time. It would also be easier for clients to stop automatic renewal of their policies.

Firms use “complex and opaque pricing practices” and target increases on clients who are less likely to switch insurers, according to the FCA. The regulator found in a study that 6 million policyholders were paying “high or very high margins” in 2018, and would have saved 1.2 billion pounds if they’d paid the average price for their risk.

The proposals would “put an end to the very high prices paid by some long-standing customers,” interim FCA Chief Executive Officer Christopher Woolard said in the statement.

The FCA’s plan is stricter than expected, Morgan Stanley analyst Jonathan Denham wrote in a note to clients. The focus on loyal policyholders being charged more than new clients is more of an issue for home insurance, with Direct Line Insurance Group Plc among those affected, he wrote.

Direct Line dropped as much as 5.4% in London trading on Tuesday morning.

The FCA seeks public feedback on its proposals by Jan. 25, and plans to publish new rules next year.

