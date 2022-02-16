(Bloomberg) --

Almost 20% of goods and services in the average British shopping basket are seeing annual price rises of more than 10%, highlighting the heavy toll taken by the nation’s cost of living crisis.

The group includes a slew of everyday items, ranging from petrol and electricity, up 24% and 19% respectively, to margarine and pasta, which have increased by 37% and 15%. Jam, yoghurt and articles for babies have also see large rises, according to data from the Office for National Statistics released Wednesday.

The jump in the price of essential goods is a stark reminder of the cost of living crisis gripping the U.K., which has left Britons facing the biggest drop in living standards in at least 30 years. The picture for some individual households may be grimmer still, with campaigners such as food writer and poverty campaigner Jack Monroe recently highlighting soaring prices in the most basic ranges of groceries.

The proportion of the basket in the double-digit inflation category has picked up to 17% from 13% last month, as the headline rate of inflation increased to 5.5%, the highest for 30 years.

Worse may be to come, with the Bank of England expecting overall price gains to hit 7.25% in April when energy bills are due to rise by a staggering 54%. On top of that, households are facing a hefty tax increase to help clear backlogs in the National Health Service.

