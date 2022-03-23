(Bloomberg) -- U.K. inflation is set to hit a 40 year high of 8.7% at the end of the year as higher energy and commodity costs feed through to consumer prices, the government’s fiscal watchdog forecast.

The projection is above the Bank of England’s current outlook for about 8% and would be the highest since 1982, when the U.K. was still grappling with the aftermath of oil shocks in the 1970s.

For 2022 as whole, the Office for Budget Responsibility now expects inflation to average 7.4%, almost double the 4% it forecast in October.

High inflation will outpace wage growth and cause a 2.2% decline in real living standards in the 2022-23 fiscal year, which is “their largest financial year fall on record,” the OBR said.

Living standards will not recover their pre-pandemic level until 2024-25, according to the forecast.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics said consumer prices rose 6.2% in February, the most in 30 years. The Bank of England targets 2%.

