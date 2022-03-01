Hong Kong Dollar’s Slide to Two-Year Low Is About to Get Worse
The Hong Kong dollar is poised for steeper losses as impending Federal Reserve rate hikes exacerbate capital outflows triggered by the deadliest Covid outbreak in the city.
Mar 1, 2022
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- U.K. consumers unexpectedly scaled back their borrowing in January, suggesting caution prevailed as households braced for a cost of living crisis.
Borrowing using credits cards, personal loans and overdrafts totaled around 600 million pounds ($805 million), according to Bank of England figures published Tuesday. That was down from 800 million pounds in December and below the average in the second half of 2021.
Mortgage approvals and lending rose more than forecast, suggesting ongoing strength in the housing market at the start of the year.
