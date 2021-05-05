(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. is sending two military patrol vessels to the British isle of Jersey amid a deepening row with France over post-Brexit fishing rights.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson held talks with Jersey’s political leaders on Wednesday about the “prospect of a blockade” by French fishermen, according to a statement from the U.K. government. France has also threatened to cut off electricity supplies to Jersey in protest at a lack of licenses for its fishermen to operate.

The patrol ships are of a type that is generally armed with 20mm and 30mm guns and can carry 45 crew with as many as 50 Royal Marines, according to the Ministry of Defence website. The two vessels are being sent as a precautionary measure, the U.K. said.

“Any blockade would be completely unjustified,” the U.K. statement said. “The Prime Minister and Chief Minister stressed the urgent need for a de-escalation in tensions and for dialogue between Jersey and France on fishing access.”

Tensions rose after France’s maritime minister, Annick Girardin, said she was “revolted” when she heard that Jersey had granted fishing licences that included extra conditions and criteria which were not compliant with the Brexit deal. Girardin said she had flagged the non-compliance to the European Commission.

“We’re ready to resort to retaliatory measures” that are in the Brexit accord, she told lawmakers in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Jersey’s external relations minister, Ian Gorst, said the island had issued the licenses in accordance with the U.K.’s trade and cooperation agreement with the European Union. This means French boats must demonstrate a track record of having fished in the area, he said.

“If French fishermen or the authorities have further evidence they would like to submit, we will update the licenses to reflect that evidence,” Gorst said in a statement on the Jersey government’s website. “We are entering a new era, and it takes time for all to adjust.”

The growing spat with France comes ahead of a “Super Thursday” of elections in the U.K., where a slew of polls will be held, including for 143 English councils, the Scottish and Welsh parliaments and the mayor of London. The parliamentary district of Hartlepool is also up for grabs.

