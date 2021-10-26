(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. reported its highest daily death toll from coronavirus since the beginning of March, adding to fears that tighter restrictions might be needed this winter. The number of people hospitalized is also at the highest since that period.

Steadily increasing hospitalization and death rates have put pressure on the government to enact its “Plan B,” which could include mandatory face coverings and a recommendation to work from home.

Data released Tuesday showed that a further 263 people died within 28 days of a positive test, the most since March 3. There is usually an elevated number of deaths reported after a weekend due to backlogs, and the figures will also include data from Wales for 72 hours because of an error. Hospitalized patients totaled almost 8,700.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is urging the most vulnerable citizens to come forward for booster vaccinations. He faces pressure from opposition parties and health-care bosses to tighten restrictions ahead of what Johnson has said could be a tough winter for the health service.

