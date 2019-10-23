(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

The value of U.K. services exports fell in the second quarter, driven by a decline in trade to the European Union.

Overseas sales in that category decreased to 72.2 billion pounds ($93 billion) in the three months through June, down 2.1% from a year earlier, Office for National Statistics data showed Wednesday.

Those to the EU dropped 1.7 billion pounds, primarily caused by a slide in exports to the Netherlands, which bought fewer business services. These include research and development activities, and professional and management consulting.

Services are particularly important to the U.K., accounting for the vast majority of the economy. Exports of them to countries outside of the EU rose in the period, with the greatest increase in those to the U.S. Imports of services to Britain from the rest of the world rose 1.3% to 48.5 billion pounds, the ONS said.

Read More: Prayer Is Brexit Strategy as Services Brace for Red Tape Storm

To contact the reporter on this story: Lucy Meakin in London at lmeakin1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, David Goodman, Craig Stirling

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.