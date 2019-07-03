U.K. Services Stagnate, Pointing to an Economy in Contraction

(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Britain’s dominant services sector all but stagnated in June amid Brexit uncertainty and fears for the global economy.

IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers Index unexpectedly fell to 50.2. It followed weak readings for manufacturing and construction, suggesting the economy has slipped into contraction.

A composite gauge covering the three sectors dropped below 50 for the first time since the aftermath of the Brexit referendum in 2016, with the evidence suggesting the economy shrank 0.1% in the second quarter, Markit said.

“The worsening picture will put further pressure on the Bank of England to add stimulus,” said Chief Business Economist Chris Williamson. “For policy makers not loosen policy with the all-sector PMI at its current level would be unprecedented in the survey’s two-decade history.”

Average selling prices for goods and services rose at one of the slowest rates seen in the last three years, boding ill for corporate profits, Markit said.

Business may continue to struggle in the third quarter, as sentiment about the year ahead remains “worryingly subdued.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Andrew Atkinson in London at a.atkinson@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Fergal O'Brien at fobrien@bloomberg.net, Zoe Schneeweiss

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.