(Bloomberg) -- The cost of rescuing failed U.K. energy supplier Bulb Energy Ltd. has jumped after wholesale natural gas prices reached fresh records, with consumers set to foot the bill.

Teneo Inc., the special administrator running the company using taxpayer money until a buyer can be found, needs more funds to purchase energy to supply Bulb’s customers, according to a person familiar with the situation, who asked not to be named because the information isn’t public. The amount could swell to as much as 3 billion pounds ($3.9 billion) based on current prices, according to the person.

Gas prices reached unprecedented levels on the U.K. wholesale market on Monday as the U.S. mulls whether to prohibit Russian oil imports, worsening a crisis that has roiled the country this winter.

The government last year appointed Teneo as special administrator of Bulb, rescuing the company from collapse at a cost to taxpayers that was initially pegged at 1.7 billion pounds.

“The Special Administrator of Bulb is obligated to keep costs of the administration process as low as possible, and we continue to engage closely with them throughout to ensure maximum value for money for taxpayers,” the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said in response to questions.

Bulb declined to comment.

