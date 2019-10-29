(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. is set for its third general election since 2015 as political leaders attempt to resolve the Brexit crisis paralyzing the country.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson won the backing of opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn for a snap poll to take place between Dec. 9 and 12.

While the date is yet to be confirmed, the vote is set to become a proxy referendum on European Union membership. It is likely to be the last chance voters have to choose between parties offering to cancel Brexit or force through a hard split at any cost.

The pound pared losses as traders judged an early election would go ahead, and on speculation it could produce a Conservative Party majority to end the Brexit deadlock.

“This is a once in a generation chance to build a country for the many, not the few,” Corbyn said on Twitter to announce Labour’s support for the early poll. “It’s time.”

Members of Parliament will vote Tuesday on whether to endorse the plan. It will be the fourth time the prime minister has tried to persuade the House of Commons to back his call for a snap election.

He was rebuffed previously because the main opposition Labour Party refused to agree to dissolve Parliament for a national campaign while there was still a chance the U.K. could crash out of the EU without a divorce agreement.

On Monday, the EU agreed to postpone Brexit day until Jan. 31 to give Johnson more time to persuade members of Parliament to ratify the deal he struck on Oct. 17.

“For the next three months, our condition of taking no-deal off the table has now been met,” Corbyn told his top team on Tuesday, according to a party statement. “We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen.”

Johnson is proposing a one-line bill, a straightforward piece of legislation, to change the law so an election takes place on Thursday Dec. 12. Other smaller opposition parties want a vote on Dec. 9, but the Labour leader has not yet publicly expressed a preference on exactly when the election should take place.

To contact the reporters on this story: Tim Ross in London at tross54@bloomberg.net;Jessica Shankleman in London at jshankleman@bloomberg.net;Kitty Donaldson in London at kdonaldson1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Flavia Krause-Jackson at fjackson@bloomberg.net, Stuart Biggs, Thomas Penny

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.