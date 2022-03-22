(Bloomberg) --

The U.K. government must do more to help consumers as rising energy bills threaten to push millions into fuel poverty, an independent advisory group warned.

“Without further support, we’re heading toward a crisis where a significant proportion of the population cannot afford to keep safe and warm in their homes,” Gillian Cooper, head of energy policy at Citizens Advice, told a committee of lawmakers on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has come under mounting pressure to soften the blow to households caused by ballooning inflation as energy prices soar. The U.K.’s energy price cap will jump 54% on April 1 and could surge a further 83% in October. The government last month pledged a 9 billion-pound ($12 billion) support package, but wholesale prices have continued to climb.

The number of U.K. households that won’t be able to afford their energy bills is set to almost triple to 14.5 million in October if prices continue to rise, Citizens Advice data show. Even with the raft of measures announced by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, 5 million homes won’t be able to pay from April.

The options available to the chancellor include a cut in the 5% value-added tax on energy bills, an increase in government support for those on lower incomes, or a transfer of environmental levies from bills to general taxation. He’s due to deliver his spring spending statement on Wednesday.

Consumer groups are also concerned about the steep increases that energy suppliers are making to household’s fixed monthly payments. These charges have doubled in some cases and reflect an attempt by companies to build up additional cash in preparation for higher wholesale prices next winter, according to Martin Lewis, founder of the Money Saving Expert website.

“The amount of playing fast-and-loose that seems to be going on is huge right now,” Lewis said. “They’re seeing it as an opportunity to crystallize increases, so we need to crack that down and we need to be much tougher with energy firms that do this.”

