U.K. Set to Decide on Huawei’s Future in 5G Networks This Fall

(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government expects to make a decision on Huawei Technologies Co.’s involvement in the country’s fifth-generation mobile network this fall, cabinet minister Nicky Morgan said.

“It’s a live discussion,” Culture Secretary Morgan said at a meeting at the Conservative party conference in Manchester, England.

The government had postponed a ruling on the Chinese company’s role in Britain’s developing 5G networks, citing a lack of clarity over the impact of a U.S. export ban.

Asked when the government will make a decision on Huawei’s role, Morgan said: “We would expect to have that discussion in the autumn about where we stand.”

