(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government’s budget this week could pave the way for a stronger economic recovery than pessimists have forecast.

Measures in the financial statement from Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak will build on the 300 billion pounds ($418 billion) of emergency spending to fight the virus and support businesses that have been hit by the pandemic, the premier said.

The budget, which Sunak will set out on Wednesday, will pave the way for a “jobs-led” revival that could be “much stronger” than the pessimists have been saying over the past six months, Johnson said in a broadcast interview.

