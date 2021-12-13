(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. is poised to announce as soon as Tuesday the removal of all 11 countries from its Covid-19 red list, ending mandatory hotel quarantine for travelers arriving from the riskiest countries.

Ministers believe the move is logical now that omicron cases in the U.K. are doubling every two to three days, a person familiar with the matter said. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said omicron would account for the majority of cases in London by Tuesday.

He told a Downing Street press conference last week the government would review the policy “given the way omicron’s now seeded around the world and not just in red-listed countries.”

South Africa and nine other nations were placed on the U.K. red list last month, followed by Nigeria last week. It means Britons already in those countries must quarantine in designated hotels for 10 days on their return to the U.K. -- at a cost of 2,285 pounds ($3,030) per person or 3,715 per couple.

