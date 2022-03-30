(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government set out legislation aimed at thwarting a bid by P&O Ferries to save money by firing staff without holding a compulsory consultation with unions.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Wednesday in Parliament that the new law will require employees on ferries calling at U.K. ports to be paid the country’s minimum wage, in a move to void savings from P&O’s plan to shift to agency workers.

“HMRC will be dedicating significant resource to check that all U.K. ferry operators are compliant with the national minimum wage,” Shapps told Parliament. “No ifs, no buts.”

P&O sparked uproar this month when it fired 800 seafarers, many by video call, without going through the required labor consultation. Chief Executive Officer Peter Hebblethwaite inflamed legislators further by telling them that his firm had made a conscious decision to break the rules because it knew the union wouldn’t go along with its restructuring plan.

Shapps said Hebblethwaite had “brazenly” sought to break the law, and would do so again. He set out nine measures aimed at closing loopholes and ensuring operators pay minimum wage, including plans to seek a ferry wage accord with nearby nations and to give U.K. ports powers to refuse low-paying ferry firms. He said the measures would urge P&O to think again and would show other ferry operators they would not get away with the same thing.

Unlimited Fine

Parliament’s transport and business committees have separately urged the government to apply an“unlimited fine” mechanism over P&O’s failure to follow legal processes, ensuring it “faces the consequences of its actions.” Shapps said Wednesday he had written to The Insolvency Service, a government agency which deals with company bankruptcies and misconduct, to ask them to consider disqualifying P&O’s CEO from being able to lead the company.

Shapps said the measures would also take aim at controversial fire and rehire practices, with a new statutory code allowing courts and employment tribunals to take the manner of dismissal into account and if an employer fails to comply with legislation, to impose a 25% uplift to compensation.

A loophole currently allows ferry firms to pay less than Britain’s national minimum wage, which currently stands at 8.91 pounds ($11.71) an hour for workers over 23 years old and which is set to rise to 9.51 pounds as of April 1.

Hebblethwaite told lawmakers last Thursday that P&O, owned by Dubai’s DP World, had reduced its wage bill by about half, with the new average being 5.5 pounds an hour. He said then that pay on ferries sailing to overseas destinations wasn’t covered by U.K. rules but instead fell under international maritime law.

