(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. will recognize some EU regulations in the event of a no-deal Brexit to ensure continued access to medicines, car parts and chemicals, the Telegraph reported, citing government papers.

The 84 papers - which will be published in batches – set out “how it works now” and “how it works in a no-deal scenario”, with scenarios to allow companies to prepare.

EU exit talks restart between Dominic Raab, the Brexit Secretary, and Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, in Brussels on Tuesday. Raab will give a speech on Thursday, setting out the Government’s plans for a no-deal.

“Securing a deal is still by far the most likely outcome, but we want to make sure that we clearly set out the steps that people, businesses and public services need to take in the unlikely event that we don’t reach an agreement." Raab was quoted saying by the paper.

