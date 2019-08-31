(Bloomberg) -- A sheep farmer in England was granted a restraining order against a vegan activist who harassed him for eight months, the Daily Telegraph reported.

John Wood and his family became the target of death threats and abuse after the farmer created a Meat & Greet British Farming page on Facebook last year, the newspaper said. Wood, who has about 8,000 sheep in his flock, was briefed by counter-terror police and there were searches for bombs under his tractors because of the harassment, he told the Daily Telegraph.

The Poole Magistrates’ Court in Dorset, England, handed the two-year restraining order to the activist last week, barring her from contacting Wood and his family or going within 200 yards of their farmland, according to the newspaper.

Consumers are increasingly choosing to eat less meat because of concerns about the environment, personal health and animal welfare. The meat substitute industry could be worth $140 billion in 10 years, representing 10% of the global meat market compared with 1% now, Barclays said in a May report.

