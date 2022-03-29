(Bloomberg) -- Prices in U.K. shops rose in March at the fastest annual pace since September 2011, adding to the cost of living squeeze facing consumers.

The report by the British Retail Consortium suggests that the war in Ukraine is now amplifying already surging inflation via higher commodity and transport costs. That will dampen consumer confidence further, the BRC said.

The findings pose a headache for the Bank of England, which is having to find a balance between restraining the fastest inflation in 30 years and averting a consumer-driven recession. They may also fan criticism of Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, accused by analysts, lobby groups and political opponents of not doing enough in his mini-budget last week to protect the most vulnerable.

The BRC said shop-price inflation accelerated to 2.1% in March from 1.8% in February. The official consumer-price inflation rate, which includes services and covers a wider range of goods, is already above 6% and forecast to hit double digits later this year as energy costs surge.

“There have been mounting cost pressures throughout the supply chain for some time, including rising wages, input costs, global commodity prices, energy and transport,” said Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC. “Many of these costs are beginning to be exacerbated by the situation in Ukraine, but the full impact on prices is yet to be seen.”

With consumers’ disposable income set to be squeezed more from Friday when energy bills and taxes rise, many retailers have expanded their cheapest ranges to accommodate the poorest households, Dickinson added.

“Rising food prices will start to impact what’s put in the shopping basket, so supermarkets will need to adapt ranges to help shoppers manage what they spend on their weekly groceries,” said Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight at NielsenIQ, which produces the figures with the BRC.

Still, poverty campaigner Jack Monroe has argued that inflation bites the most vulnerable families hardest because all of their income goes on essentials, leaving them no alternative but to spend more.

