(Bloomberg) -- The British Medical Journal and Health Service Journal called on U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ban households from mixing over Christmas to protect the National Health Service.

The medical journals said in a rare joint editorial Tuesday the government’s plan to relax social-distancing rules for five days over Christmas will boost coronavirus infections and risk further straining the health service.

“The government is about to blunder into another major error that will cost many lives,” the editorial said. “If our political leaders fail to take swift and decisive action, they can no longer claim to be ‘protecting the NHS.’”

