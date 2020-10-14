(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. signaled it will continue efforts to reach an agreement with the European Union on their future relationship beyond Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Oct. 15 deadline.

Talks have heated up in recent days, with the British government deriding the EU for its hard-line stance on fisheries and the EU calling for the U.K. to cede ground in other key areas such as business subsidies.

The deadlock is set to continue on Wednesday when Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discuss the impasse on a video call. The prime minister previously said he would walk away from the negotiations if there was no clear progress by Thursday, when EU leaders hold a summit.

At the two-day meeting in Brussels, the 27 EU leaders will say that “progress on the key issues of interest to the Union is still not sufficient for an agreement to be reached,” according to draft conclusions seen by Bloomberg. They will also increase preparations for a no-deal split.

