(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. and Singapore signed a free trade agreement on Thursday, under which companies from both countries will continue to enjoy the same benefits on about 17 billion pounds ($23 billion) worth of goods and services they receive under an existing EU-Singapore deal.

The signing sustains the two nations’ trade relationship beyond the U.K. departure from the European single market. Singapore’s trade ministry in January had affirmed that the EU-Singapore Free Trade Agreement would apply to the U.K. during the Brexit transition period, which ends Dec. 31.

“It shows that despite nationalist pressures in many countries to pull back from globalization, we continue to promote integration and partnership,” Singapore Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said of the signing ceremony with his U.K. counterpart, Elizabeth Truss, according to a statement. “It shows that despite our current difficulties, we are firmly focused on the future.”

Under the agreement, duties will remain eliminated on 84% of tariff lines for Singapore’s exports to the U.K. including, the trade ministry highlighted, prawn dumplings, known locally as har gow, and a signature regional dish of chili-fried anchovies, called sambal ikan bilis.

The FTA benefits also include increased access to services and government procurement markets, as well as reduction of non-tariff barriers including for electronics, motor vehicles and vehicle parts, pharmaceutical products and medical devices, and renewable energy generation, the ministry said. The U.K.’s Truss will next head to Vietnam to sign another rollover trade agreement, the Department for International Trade said in a statement.

Singapore and the U.K. also agreed Thursday that they’ll work toward a broader digital economy agreement after Brexit.

The FTA “provides much needed certainty for businesses involved in cross-border trade between the two nations and sets the stage for even closer partnership between two of the world’s leading financial services hubs,” HSBC Holdings Plc said in a statement.

