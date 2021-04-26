(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson criticized Iran after British-Iranian charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was sentenced to another year in jail on charges of propaganda.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe completed a five-year sentence in Tehran in March, after being accused of plotting against the state. A court has now given her another one-year jail term and a one-year ban on leaving Iran, the BBC reported.

Johnson said his government would “redouble our efforts” to get her home with her husband and young daughter in London. “I don’t think it is right at all that Nazanin should be sentenced to any more time in jail,” he said in a broadcast interview on Monday.

The prime minister has discussed the issue with U.S. President Joe Biden, Johnson’s spokesman, Max Blain, told reporters, adding that other countries share the U.K.’s view that Iran’s decision is “wholly unjustified.”

The British prime minister is inextricably linked to Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s case since he wrongly told Parliament in 2017 -- when he was foreign secretary -- that she had been in Iran to train journalists. The comments were seized on by an Iranian court as proof of her guilt, and Johnson later retracted his words and apologized.

“We continue to call on Iran to release Nazanin immediately so she can return to her family in the U.K.,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in an emailed statement. “We continue to do all we can to support her.”

