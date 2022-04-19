23h ago
U.K. Speaker Allows Debate Thursday on Labour ‘Partygate’ Motion
(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a debate on whether he misled the House of Commons over rule-breaking in his Downing Street office and residence during lock-downs at the height of the coronavirus pandemic after Speaker Lindsay Hoyle granted a debate for Thursday.
Members of Parliament will vote on whether Johnson should be referred to Parliament’s committee on standards. Johnson is unlikely to lose the vote because of his majority in the chamber, but some of his own Conservatives may express concern over the premier’s conduct and the political capital spent in defending him. Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer requested the debate.
Johnson Seeks to Defuse ‘Partygate’ Row With Apology to MPs
