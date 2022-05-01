(Bloomberg) --

U.K. House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle called for a review of working practices in Parliament after a number of allegations by lawmakers and staff of bullying and sexual misconduct.

Hoyle said a review is urgently needed to look at the current structure where members of Parliament employ staff directly and is working with parties and House authorities to establish a ‘Speaker’s Conference’ as soon as possible, according to a statement.

The move comes amid a growing row over the culture toward women in Westminster, with a U.K. cabinet minister recently saying that she was once “pinned up against a wall” by a male MP. On Saturday, Conservative MP Neil Parish said he’s resigning after admitting to watching pornography on his mobile phone in the House of Commons chamber.

“I take recent allegations of bullying and sexual impropriety, comments and advances very seriously, which is why it is time we reviewed our working practices, particularly whether it is right that individual MPs are the employers of their staff,” Hoyle said.

The aim of a Speaker’s Conference is to reach cross-party agreement and make recommendations on the case for change. Lindsay said he hopes the conference can be established quickly by a resolution, with findings reported as soon as possible.

