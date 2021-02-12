(Bloomberg) -- Stockpiling rose in December before the U.K. left the European Union’s single market and customs union -- just as it did before two Brexit deadlines in 2019. The spike in imports was compounded by border disruption when France blocked travel to stop the spread of coronavirus, as well as shipments of medicinal and pharmaceutical products to deal with the pandemic. Across the fourth quarter, the total trade deficit excluding non-monetary gold and other precious metals widened by 10.9 billion pounds ($15 billion) to 14.3 billion pounds.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.