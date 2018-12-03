(Bloomberg) -- U.K. stocks are so “cheap and unloved” that they deserve a second look -- and an overweight allocation, according to Morgan Stanley. Relative to the developed world, the market’s forward price-to-earnings ratio has slid to the lowest since 2010. Despite uncertainty over Brexit, the U.S. bank’s strategists reckon the market may be the surprising developed-market winner of 2019, thanks to cheap valuations and an asymmetric relationship with the currency.

