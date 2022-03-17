(Bloomberg) -- U.K. stocks erased their losses for the year, bolstered by soaring oil and metals prices that have lifted Shell Plc and Glencore Plc even as the war in Ukraine and rising interest rates weigh on other European markets.

The FTSE 100 Index of big British companies gained 1.3% Thursday, leaving it up 0.01% for the year and wiping out a drop of almost 6%.

Shell, commodities producer Glencore and mining company Rio Tinto Plc are among the biggest contributors to the FTSE 100’s 2022 gain. Energy and basic-materials companies account for almost a quarter of the index, close to double their weighting in the pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 Index. The Stoxx 600 is down 7.7% this year.

Since its March 7 low, the index also has gotten a boost from drugmakers AstraZeneca Plc and GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

The benchmark also has a big weighting in producers of staple consumer goods such as Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and Unilever Plc, which tend to fare well even when investors worry that a recession might be in the offing.

The FTSE 100’s relative strength in 2022 follows several years of underperformance for Britain’s equities, making their valuations more attractive.

“The U.K. continues to offer very good value compared with other world indices,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists led by Sharon Bell wrote in a March 11 note. “Cash flows of U.K. large caps should continue to support performance.”

To be sure, the U.K.’s outperformance has been limited to its large caps, which make most of their sales abroad. The FTSE 250 Index of smaller, more domestically focused companies has declined 11% in 2022 on worries that rising living costs could hurt economic growth and corporate earnings.

