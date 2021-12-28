(Bloomberg) -- U.K. stocks rose on Germany’s Tradegate exchange after Britain agreed on the terms of a Brexit trade deal with the European Union before Christmas.

Retailer J Sainsbury Plc and lender Natwest Group Plc led the gains, up 20% and 16% respectively, as investors reacted with relief that potential chaotic business disruptions have been avoided. U.K. equity markets are closed today for a public holiday.

“A deal, if only a narrow one, was generally viewed as being the likely outcome all along among serious commentators,” Oliver Blackbourn, portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors, said by email. “The ideological hurdles were always likely to be lowered as the focus of both sides on the downside risks was sharpened by the approaching end of the transition period.”

Among other notable movers on Tradegate, AstraZeneca Plc gained 7%, BAE Systems Plc rose 6.7%, EasyJet Plc climbed 6.4% and Standard Chartered Plc advanced 5.8%.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.