(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in the U.K. and Europe climbed in a shortened session ahead of the Christmas holiday, with a Brexit trade accord in sight.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.2% as of 8:07 a.m. in London, with many regional markets, including Germany and Switzerland, shut on Christmas eve. The FTSE 100 Index added 0.4%, with gains tempered by a rising pound, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 Index advanced 0.9%. The U.K. and the European Union agreed on the outline of a Brexit deal on Wednesday after a compromise on fishing rights, and an announcement is expected Thursday.

The Stoxx 600 is rising for a third straight day, further trimming its annual decline. The benchmark is down less than 5% for the year after a rally spurred by bets that coronavirus vaccines will bring about an economic rebound. The FTSE 100 has trimmed its 2020 drop to 14% and the FTSE 250 is down 6.3%. Still, strategists are optimistic about prospects for U.K. stocks in 2021 as the market emerges from the Brexit overhang that’s been in place since the 2016 referendum.

“We don’t know yet the outcome of the deal but markets are of course celebrating with a positive performance along with the pound’s strength,” said Alberto Tocchio, a portfolio manager at Kairos Partners. “The deal is an extremely positive signal both for the U.K. and Europe. The FTSE 250 should start to see an outperformance relative to the FTSE 100 as U.K. domestic businesses will benefit the most from an agreement with the EU.”

