(Bloomberg) -- The Financial Conduct Authority is using emergency powers to prevent financial advisers who gave unsuitable advice to members of the British Steel Pension Scheme from disposing of assets to avoid paying compensation.

The FCA has introduced the asset retention rules without consultation because of “the risk that some firms will take steps to get rid of their assets if the rules were consulted on first,” the regulator said in a statement Monday. The temporary measures apply to companies that advised five or more BSPS members to transfer out of the pension scheme between May 2016 and March 2018.

The regulator laid out plans in March to compensate former members of the British Steel Pension Scheme, after finding almost half of the advice given to steelworkers using the plan by financial advisers was unsuitable. The FCA said it expects 71.2 million pounds ($91 million) of compensation to be paid to individuals who lost out after exiting the defined benefit plan.

The restriction means that in-scope firms will have to comply with the asset restriction rules until they confirm to the FCA that they have sufficient resources to pay their expected share of the compensation bill.

“Firms who gave poor advice to British steelworkers must ensure that they retain assets and funds to pay redress under our proposed scheme,” Sheldon Mills, executive director of consumers and competition at the FCA, said in the statement. “We will act swiftly if the rules aren’t being followed.”

Almost 8,000 members chose to transfer out of the scheme around the time of a 2017 restructuring, with the average individual losing 82,600 pounds, according to a March 2022 National Audit Office report. The FCA warned of “strong action” against firms which try to avoid their responsibilities to pay compensation, noting it already has an asset freeze in place at one firm. It also said it is investigating 30 individuals or businesses related to the pension.

The requirements don’t apply to firms that are dual regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority, are unlimited partnerships, sole traders, subject to similar restrictions or subject to an insolvency order, the FCA said in the statement.

