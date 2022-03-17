(Bloomberg) -- T.M. Lewin, a British suitmaker with more than a century of history, has appointed administrators after struggling under the impact of Covid restrictions and the shift to work from home.

Administrators Interpath Advisory, formerly KPMG’s U.K. restructuring practice, will explore the best options for the menswear retailer, including a sale, according to a statement Thursday.

Founded in London more than 120 years ago, T.M. Lewin had grown to operate more than 150 shops worldwide. Covid lockdowns already caused the company to enter insolvency in 2020 and it moved to an online-only business model in the U.K. alone.

Those measures weren’t enough for the company to survive as work-from-home guidance and the lack of social events continued to weigh on cash flow.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.