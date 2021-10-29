(Bloomberg) --

The U.K. government has summoned the French ambassador over a post-Brexit fishing dispute, in a further ratcheting of tensions between two NATO allies.

“I have instructed Europe Minister Wendy Morton to summon the French Ambassador to the U.K. for talks tomorrow,” Britain’s foreign secretary Liz Truss said in a tweet on Thursday evening. The ambassador has been summoned “to explain the disappointing and disproportionate threats made against the U.K. and Channel Islands,” Truss said.

Britain and France are embroiled in an increasingly bitter and tense dispute over post-Brexit access to fishing waters, with the French government claiming its vessels are being wrongly denied licenses to fish in British waters. It has threatened retaliatory measures such as disrupting trade flows across the English Channel and increasing energy prices in the British Channel Islands if more fishing licenses aren’t granted by a Nov. 2 deadline.

Read more: British Official Says French Action Now Inevitable in Fish Spat

U.K. Brexit minister David Frost said he remains “concerned” by France’s plans and that he expected to have more to say on the issue on Friday. Earlier, Boris Johnson’s official spokesman Max Blain said the French threats were “disappointing and disproportionate.”

Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron are both set to be at the G-20 summit in Rome this weekend, and they may meet on Sunday, according to Macron’s office.

Read more: France Threatens to Raise Energy Prices in U.K. Fish Fight (1)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.