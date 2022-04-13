(Bloomberg) --

U.K. supermarket chain Iceland cut vegetable prices to 1 penny per pack in a bid to woo shoppers squeezed by the rising cost of living.

The company is cutting prices in the runup to the Easter holiday, it said in an emailed statement, and the online offer quickly became popular.

Customers can buy any of the more than 40 fresh and frozen product packages that are normally priced at 1 pound or less for 1 pence from the supermarket’s online store until Thursday night.

The supermarket is repeating a promotion it offered around Christmas in response to the surge in inflation, which is eroding consumers’ spending power.

U.K. inflation accelerated to a 30-year high of 7% last month, making British households’ holiday meals more expensive this year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.