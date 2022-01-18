(Bloomberg) --

U.K. supplier Together Energy Retail Ltd. collapsed, the latest casualty in the crisis driven by surging wholesale energy prices.

The company with 176,000 domestic customers, part-financed by a northern England government council, is the 25th British retail energy supplier to fold since the start of August and takes the tally of affected households past 4 million. The government is under increasing pressure to act to ease the burden on households and stem the tide of companies going under.

While natural gas and electricity prices have surged, companies in the U.K. are unable to fully pass on the costs to their customers due to a price cap set by the regulator Ofgem. The limit is scheduled to be raised in April and again in October, and the government is in talks with energy companies to try to soften the blow for households already contending with soaring inflation.

“The sustained increase in wholesale prices and the securities required to continue to forward purchase the energy have meant that it is untenable for us to continue,” Together said in a statement on its website.

The company is part-financed by northern England’s Warrington Borough Council, which owns about half of Together. Ofgem will now choose another supplier for its customers.

Together grew swiftly in recent years and was projected to have 850,000 customer accounts by 2024, according to Warrington council. Together reported a post-tax loss of 3.8 million pounds ($5.2 million) in the 2020 financial year.

