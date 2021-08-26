(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s National Health Service has been forced to ration blood-testing services after its bottles supplier, Becton Dickinson & Co., warned of supply-chain disruptions.

The U.S. medical-equipment manufacturer notified the NHS of the issue, prompting a call for doctors and laboratories to reduce “non-essential” testing to keep tight control on the current stock.

The NHS guidance demonstrates that the global supply crunch affecting everything from manufacturing to food has found its way to the health-care sector. Several medical clinics, such as Wellspring Surgery St. Anns, said the shortages are beyond their control, wary of a backlash from patients.

