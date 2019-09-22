U.K. Supreme Court Won’t Give Ruling Until at Least Monday

(Bloomberg) -- Follow @Brexit, sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, and tell us your Brexit story.

The U.K.’s top judges won’t rule until at least Monday afternoon in London on whether Boris Johnson acted lawfully when he suspended Parliament, a decision that will shape the course of Brexit and determine how much power future prime ministers can wield.

The Supreme Court hopes to provide a further update around Monday “lunchtime,” a spokesman said in a statement Sunday.

If the court finds Johnson suspended Parliament illegally, he could be forced to recall the legislature, giving opponents of a no-deal Brexit time to thwart his plans to leave by Oct. 31.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jonathan Browning in London at jbrowning9@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Aarons at aaarons@bloomberg.net, Steve Geimann

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.