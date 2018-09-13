U.K. Surveillance Programs Are Criticized by Human Rights Court

(Bloomberg) -- The European Court of Human Rights said that some U.K. surveillance programs, including the bulk interception of communications, violate rules that protect privacy and family life.

The court in Strasbourg, France, said in a 5-2 ruling that there was insufficient oversight of both the selection of internet bearers for interception and the filtering, search and selection of intercepted communications for examination, and the safeguards governing the selection of “related communications data” for examination were inadequate.

The court, however, said that bulk-interception programs don’t violate the Convention on Human Rights, but that the plans must follow certain criteria.

The case was filed by a group of journalists and privacy organizations.

The court also said that the program for obtaining communications data from communications service providers violates human rights rules.

