(Bloomberg) -- G4S Plc has been expelled from running the main prison in Britain’s second-biggest city after the institution was deemed dangerous for staff and inmates. The shares fell as much as 3 percent.

A so-called step-in clause has been invoked to take over management of HMP Birmingham for an initial six-month period, the Ministry of Justice said in a statement Monday, citing “serious concerns over safety, security and decency.” A spokesman said the contract is worth 30 million pounds ($38 million).

London-based G4S said it welcomed what it termed a temporary move at an institution that “faces exceptional challenges including increasingly high levels of prisoner violence toward staff and fellow prisoners.” The contract started in 2011 and is due to last 15 years, according to a spokesman.

The suspension of the Birmingham deal is a new setback for G4S’s prison arm. It previously took a financial hit over claims it overcharged authorities for electronic tagging of criminals, suspended staff at a juvenile correctional facility after allegations that guards used excessive force, and was found to have employed Florida nightclub killer Omar Mateen as a guard in the U.S.

G4S also failed to supply enough security guards for the 2012 Olympics in London, forcing the government to deploy members of the armed services in order to make up the numbers. Government funds represented 20 percent of overall G4S revenue in 2017.

Shares of G4S traded 2.1 percent lower at 247.20 pence as of 8:32 a.m. in London, valuing the company at 3.84 billion pounds. The stock was the worst performer on the Europe-focused Stoxx 600 Industrial Goods & Services index.

