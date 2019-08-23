(Bloomberg) -- Downing pints and watching the telly -- two British pastimes that are immune to Brexit as far as dealmakers are concerned.

This summer’s takeovers of London-traded Entertainment One Ltd., owner of Peppa Pig, and British pub chains have helped make this season unusually busy for dealmakers. M&A for publicly traded U.K. companies has jumped more than sixfold to $32.2 billion since the start of June, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. M&A from overseas bidders is up more than 800%.

Several London dealmakers say they expect the trend to continue for the rest of the year: Concerns about the U.K.’s plans to leave the European Union, with or without a trade deal, are mostly priced in, the drop in the pound is making valuations attractive and a lack of opportunities to buy closely held companies is pushing cash-rich buyout firms into the public market.

“Much of that must reflect the low value of the pound as no-deal probability has increased with companies being snapped up cheaply,” said Vicky Pryce, chief economic adviser at the Centre for Economics and Business Research. “There may also be some expectations that regulations could be relaxed in various sectors post-Brexit for the U.K. to retain its competitiveness.”

And there are more U.K. leisure deals to come. Buyout firm Exponent Private Equity has hired advisers to prepare the sale of its tourism companies Big Bus Tours and the Leisure Pass Group, according to people familiar with the matter. A representative for Exponent declined to comment.

It’s a sign that acquirers are looking beyond concerns about Brexit and taking a long-term view when it comes to their investment decisions.

Toymaker Hasbro Inc. agreed on Thursday to acquire Entertainment One for $4 billion in its quest to become a full-fledged entertainment company. The deal came just days after Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing agreed to pay $3.3 billion for U.K. pub operator Greene King Plc. Another pub chain, EI Group Plc, agreed to a sale to private equity firm TDR Capital for 1.3 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) last month.

British firms are also looking to diversify from their home market or product lines. In one of the largest deals this year, London Stock Exchange Group Plc agreed to acquire Refinitiv, the financial data and trading platform provider, in a deal worth about $27 billion. Just Eat Plc agreed on a $6 billion deal with its Dutch counterpart Takeaway.com NV.

