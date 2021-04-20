(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government is seeking to identify home coronavirus treatments that can be rolled out ahead of the winter flu season, in a bid to curb the spread of infections and limit the impact of new variants.

The aim is to secure at least two antiviral drugs, either in a tablet or capsule form, that people who test positive for Covid-19 or who have been exposed to the virus can take at home. Scientists believe they could help protect those who have not been vaccinated.

A new antivirals task force will look for the most promising treatments and support their development through clinical trials, the Department of Health said in an emailed statement Tuesday. It will also look at opportunities to bring manufacturing of the drugs to the U.K., the department said.

Though the U.K.’s vaccination program has already delivered over 40 million doses -- with more than 10 million people fully inoculated -- there are growing concerns that new variants could knock Britain’s progress off course if one emerges that can evade the vaccines.

Given the government is determined to avoid putting the country into another economically damaging lockdown, that makes antiviral drugs a potentially important tool to fight any future rise in infections.

Travel Ban

On Monday, the U.K. put India on its travel ban list due to a variant first identified there that scientists fear could prove partly resistant to vaccines.

There is also a risk of more homegrown variants if coronavirus cases surge again in the colder winter months.

The task force will work alongside an existing group identifying and supplying treatments for patients with Covid-19, including those seriously ill in hospitals. This includes the anti-inflammatory drug dexamethasone, which the government said has already saved 22,000 lives in the U.K. and an estimated 1 million worldwide.

