(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak said his pledge to cut income tax in 2024 is designed to impose spending discipline on the U.K. government after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to expand rapidly, pushing debt to a record.

Addressing lawmakers on the Treasury committee on Monday, the Chancellor of the Exchequer said the unusual decision to announce a 1 percentage-point tax cut two years in advance was an attempt to focus attention on the choices the government must make.

“It is good to give people a sense of direction and a plan for where we are trying to head,” Sunak told the panel. “Having something very clearly to aim for means that I think hopefully we can have a more disciplined conversation about incremental public spending from this point, which is already at very high levels.”

Sunak’s remarks draw a clear distinction between his push to bring order to the public finances and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s love of large infrastructure projects and crowd-pleasing spending.

Just a day after Sunak delivered a mini-budget last week, Johnson told LBC radio that the government needs to “do more” to help Britons struggling with the rising cost of living. He also pledged to “go big on nuclear” as part of an upcoming energy supply strategy -- a decision that could have extra spending implications because of the expense of building reactors and difficulty in persuading industry to invest in projects.

Sunak told the committee that annual public spending is already increasing by 150 billion pounds ($196 billion) over the course of the current five-year parliament -- a 3.7% real-terms increase, and that he intended to stick to that. But he also agreed that he’s putting a “stake in the ground” and will defend the planned cut in the basic rate of income tax to 19% from 20%.

That “creates a discipline which is beneficial as we have this discussion about choices,” he said. “You’re right that my priority at this point forward is to keep cutting taxes, not to increase public spending.”

Sunak has repeatedly said he stands for low taxes while at the same time lifting the tax burden to its highest level since the late 1940s -- a record he said was a result of a “once in a century pandemic, the biggest economic shock in 350 years and borrowing spiraling to levels we have not seen since World War II.”

That’s a narrative he’s now trying to change, and he told the panel that from now on “the priority is to use every marginal pound we have to cut taxes.” At the same time, he said he’s not prepared to sacrifice his fiscal target to keep debt falling as a share of economic output. “For future generations, we need to have debt falling,” he said.

The chancellor also said the 30 billion pounds of headroom he has for emergencies against his fiscal rules could “easily be wiped out” given the volatile and unpredictable energy markets since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He suggested more help is possible for households later this year if a cap on energy bills shoots up once more. “We will continue to monitor the situation and as we know more are prepared to act as necessary,” he said.

