U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson risks strangling growth with higher taxes on business to fix public finances in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s biggest business lobby said

The U.K. will abandon plans to call for proof of vaccination to enter certain venues, and may soon drop mandatory testing for returning travelers

The Federal Reserve is unlikely announce a start-date for scaling back asset purchases at its meeting this month, but is still on track to begin in 2021

Even as they struggle with one of the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreaks, Southeast Asian nations are slowly realizing they can no longer afford the economy-crippling restrictions needed to squash it

The three declared candidates vying to become Japan’s next leader offer a choice between a renewed drive to stoke inflation, a bid to rebuild the middle class, or an acceleration of digital reform that puts growth before price targets

China’s activity data are likely to show the recovery faced even stronger headwinds in August, with consumption retreating further before rebounding this month, Bloomberg Economics says

Shanghai has halted some container port operations and will cancel most flights Monday and Tuesday as Typhoon Chanthu approaches the city, which is a major shipping hub. Meanwhile the number of container ships waiting to enter the largest U.S. gateway for transpacific trade swelled to another pandemic record

Global companies from noodle makers to semiconductor giants are spending big on new plants and machinery

The turbulence of the pandemic is likely just the curtain-raiser for an age of upheaval in the global economy, a financial historian says

The U.S. is weighing a new investigation into Chinese subsidies and their economic damage as a way to pressure Beijing on trade

House Democrats are set to propose raising the corporate tax rate to 26.5% from the current 21%

The Swiss National Bank’s negative interest rates remain essential to prevent a rise in the franc that would thwart economic growth, Vice President Fritz Zurbruegg said

The Greek government raised its growth estimate for 2021, with the economy set to repeat a performance not seen in two decades

