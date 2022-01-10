(Bloomberg) --

U.K. property developers must contribute to a 4 billion-pound-fund ($5.4 billion) to fix dangerous cladding on low-rise apartment blocks by March or face new regulation that would force them to pay, Housing Secretary Michael Gove said.

Gove was speaking ahead of a parliamentary statement due on Monday in which he will announce measures to help homeowners still trapped in unsafe and unsellable apartments more than four years after the fire at Grenfell Tower in London, in which flammable cladding materials contributed to the deaths of 72 people.

“We want to say to developers and all those who have a role in recognizing their responsibility that we want to work with them,” Gove told Sky News on Monday. If necessary the government will use the legal and tax systems to get “those who have deep pockets” to pay for dealing with cladding, he said.

Under the plan, homebuilders will contribute to the costs of remediation work on buildings between 11 meters and 18 meters tall. The government has already committed up to 5 billion pounds to fix higher buildings.

If developers do not comply, the government could restrict their access to U.K. funding and future procurements. Using planning powers and pursuing firms through the courts are also options. All firms with annual profits from housebuilding of at least 10 million pounds are expected to contribute, Gove’s department said in an email.

